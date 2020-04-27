Bettendorf seniors form a parade at the school

It wasn’t Ayanna Tremaine’s idea to have a car parade, but when another student approached her with the idea, she started to help organize.
The Bettendorf senior was one of a few dozen students to drive past the high school Monday to thank Principal Joy Kelly. Kelly has been working with the school board and Interim Superintendent Jim Spelhaug to keep certain hallmarks of senior year — such as graduation and prom — that have been canceled or postponed across the country because of COVID-19.
“It’s really nice to stop and realize how much (Kelly) does for us,” Tremaine said. “There are other schools saying absolutely not, there’s not going to be a prom or a graduation ceremony.”
Originally, Tremaine said she only got around 20 positive responses on the poll she sent out, but 30 or 40 showed up for the parade.
Kelly said it was a hard time for everyone, but it was up to the adults to do whatever they could to provide help and a sense of normalcy.
“I think more than anything else, I was just so happy to see students,” she said of the parade. “To go to school and not have students or staff there — I haven’t gotten used to it. I assume a part of this was also giving them something to do.
“They have all this idle time they don’t know what to do with, and they don’t care for it,” Kelly said.
For now, Bettendorf is planning on postponing the graduation ceremony to the weekend of Aug. 1, inside or outside, with or without social distancing, depending on what public health guidelines are at the time. Even so, any ceremony might not be possible.
“I’m so impressed by the students. They’re really flexible,” Kelly said. “I love the fact that they’re taking initiative to at least ask for what they want and really be willing to work with administrators.”
Likewise, Kelly is working with the student council to find a date for a delayed prom at the end of July. Again, such an event might not be possible at that time.
“It’s nice to have a principal who really cares about their students and makes it known,” Tremaine said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!