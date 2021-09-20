Charter bus driver fired after refusing to let Rock Island High School soccer players on bus with Mexican flag

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior," Hillard said. "It was something that should have never happened."

Hillard also said as president of Tri-State Travel he will write a personal apology letter to the team, and will meet with them in-person once a time can be scheduled. Tri-State Travel will also donate a bus for the team's next away game and throw them a pizza party.

Others in the Quad-Cities community have rallied around the soccer players, supporting them for their decision to stand against racism. LoPiez Pizza in Davenport posted on Facebook on Saturday saying that anyone who came in over the weekend with Mexican or Hispanic pride, "whether it be a shirt, hat, key chain, OR A BIG OL FLAG," could get 10% off their order, and anyone from the Rock Island High School soccer team who came in could get 20% off.

Another community member on Facebook invited anyone who can attend the team's next home game on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. to bring flags from all over the world to show support.