Clinton Community College to break ground for new 'Career Advancement Center' in DeWitt (copy)

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will break ground Wednesday for its new, six-acre Clinton Community College Career Advancement Center in DeWitt.
“The new Career Advancement Center aligns with our mission and meets the needs of our communities,'' Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly said in a press release. “We have had a tremendous amount of support from the community and look forward to providing opportunities to accessible, high-quality education and training that prepares a skilled workforce, ready for the demands of our area employers.”
According to Kelly, the expansion marks the first time CCC has had a physical presence in DeWitt. The facility will house one classroom wing and another wing offering a large, open space for industrial and agricultural instruction.
The project comes as a part of the $40 million bond referendum passed in March 2021.
The center will offer programs in areas of construction technology, agriculture, business, machining, information technology and healthcare. Through EICC Career Academies, local high school upperclassmen will have to opportunity to learn more about these high-demand industries at no cost.
“The community has seen many changes in our workforce over the past several years. This outstanding partnership with our school districts and local businesses will address a shifting workforce dynamic and provide additional opportunities for our community. We are excited to be a part of the solution,” said Kelly in the press release.
The facility will be open for use next summer.
State Auditor Rob Sand will hand-deliver a pie to the Davenport Community School District leadership in recognition of the district's Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) award at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 in the Board Room, located on the second floor of the district's Achievement Service Center on 1702 N. Main St. in Davenport. The district won the 2022 PIE award for "Largest Community School District."
A look into the Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP), which allows prisoners at the East Moline Correctional Facility to obtain a four-year, liberal arts degree. A former student sheds light on the impact APEP has had since his release.
Students can still register for classes at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) with the college's eight-week term option starting on October 17 and ending mid-December. This new model is ideal for those unable to begin school in August. It also aims to give students more options when committing to college, namely non-traditional students or those with hefty schedules and non-academic commitments.
Gov. JB Pritzker proclaimed Wednesday, Oct. 12 as “Illinois Walk and Roll to School Day” to support green transportation practices and promote healthy lifestyles, joining others in the celebration of International Walk to School Day.