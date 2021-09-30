Davenport School Board faces protesters over mask mandate

"No," someone said back.

Hayes said people without face coverings would be asked to leave.

"Yeah, we're more than six feet away from you guys," someone responded. "You can wear them as long as you want."

After more comments from the crowd, Superintendent TJ Schneckloth, also off screen, called for the Davenport Police Department officer in attendance.

"Ma'am, put your mask on or you will be asked to leave," Schneckloth said.

Schneckloth warned the crowd a few more times, then asked the officer to tell anyone not wearing a mask to leave or provide them with a face covering or any other necessary accommodation.

Only the audio is captured, and the district and the Davenport Police Department have not responded to requests for further information.

A voice, presumably the officer, can be heard telling people to leave or face a trespass charge.