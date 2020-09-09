Davenport schools get passing grade from superintendent for open of semester

Students walk out of Central High School after school in Davenport, September 8, 2020. The Davenport community school district has adopted a mixed online/in-person model of instruction. The model is one of two available to Iowa school districts during the pandemic because of a state mandate, the other being 100% in-person instruction.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Layla Griffith, 12, exits Williams Intermediate after the first day of school Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Davenport. The district has adopted a mixed online/in-person model of instruction but elected to delay the first day of classes until Tuesday. Families can opt to have their children be taught in a fully virtual model regardless of the model selected by the district in which they reside.
Robert Kobylski, district superintendent, credited the Davenport Community School District community and the city at large for a successful first two days of school.
The district has adopted a mixed online/in-person model of instruction but elected to delay the first day of classes until Tuesday. The postponement was based on the current level of the coronavirus pandemic in the city and was meant to allow the district enough time to ensure adequate safety measures.
Students and faculty in classes he's observed since Tuesday were able to begin classwork quickly, he said.
“I was so pleased to see that,” Kobylski said.
Students were also abiding by the safety requirements implemented because of COVID-19, he said.
“I have yet to see a student not wearing a mask in the hallway,” he said.
He thanked the district employees and the community at large for their preparations for the opening of school, including the efforts of the people who participated in the planning, and also the district employees for implementing that plan.
“They’re doing it in an extraordinary fashion,” he said.
The postponement also allowed the district to prepare for a larger-than-anticipated number of students whose families elected to have them attend classes remotely, he said.
Under state mandate, Iowa schools can choose one of two instruction models during the pandemic — the hybrid model, or 100% in-person instruction. Families, however, can opt to have their children be taught in a fully virtual model regardless of the model selected by the district in which they reside.
Of the district’s roughly 14,500 students, 4,000 were attending school virtually, Kobylski said Wednesday. Preparations included getting those additional students entered into the system being used for online instruction and preparing additional teachers to instruct them.
There was still an opportunity this week for families to shift instruction models, so the number enrolled in either model could still change, he said.
Kobylski also provided an update on families the district was assisting with getting internet access to ensure their students could participate in online classwork.
Davenport schools identified about 450 families who needed assistance. Mediacom was still working on connecting some of those families, but Kobylski said he anticipated that work being completed this week.
If it was not, the district also had hotspots available, he said.
Students walk out of Central High School after school in Davenport, September 8, 2020. The Davenport community school district has adopted a mixed online/in-person model of instruction. The model is one of two available to Iowa school districts during the pandemic because of a state mandate, the other being 100% in-person instruction.
Layla Griffith, 12, exits Williams Intermediate after the first day of school Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Davenport. The district has adopted a mixed online/in-person model of instruction but elected to delay the first day of classes until Tuesday. Families can opt to have their children be taught in a fully virtual model regardless of the model selected by the district in which they reside.