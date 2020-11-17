Davenport schools' interim superintendent being treated for COVID-19

The Davenport Community School District's interim superintendent has been hospitalized and is being treated for COVID-19.

T.J. Schneckloth was chosen in October by Iowa education officials to head the district for the next six months as it works to rectify situations that led to it receiving a number of citations from the state.

“I can confirm that T.J.(Schneckloth) is currently hospitalized and being treated for Covid-19 infection,” district spokesman Michael Vondran said late Tuesday morning.

Further details about Schneckloth, and about who is serving in his role until he recovers, were not available.