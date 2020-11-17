 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport schools' interim superintendent being treated for COVID-19
0 comments
topical alert top story

Davenport schools' interim superintendent being treated for COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
110518-Schneckloth-003

T. J. Schneckloth - Davenport Community School District interim superintendent.

 Kevin E. Schmidt Quad-City Times

The Davenport Community School District's interim superintendent has been hospitalized and is being treated for COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

T.J. Schneckloth was chosen in October by Iowa education officials to head the district for the next six months as it works to rectify situations that led to it receiving a number of citations from the state.

“I can confirm that T.J.(Schneckloth) is currently hospitalized and being treated for Covid-19 infection,” district spokesman Michael Vondran said late Tuesday morning.

Further details about Schneckloth, and about who is serving in his role until he recovers, were not available.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Davenport Community School District's COVID 19 update

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News