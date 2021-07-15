Eastern Iowa Community Colleges announces partnership with Western Governors University

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges has entered into an agreement with Western Governors University designed to streamline the pursuit of a four-year degree for some EICC graduates.

People who earn an associate degree at EICC and are interested in a bachelor’s degree in information technology, business, K-12 education or a health specialty will be able to transfer their EICC credits to WGU, according to an EICC news release.

Western Governors was founded in 1997 by a group of 19 state governors and is designed to widen access to higher education. Its offerings are fully online.

The release states that EICC graduates who choose to enroll at WGU will be able to apply for the university’s Community College Partnership Scholarships which can provide financial aid up to $2,500.

Informational webinars about Western Governors will be held for EICC students and alumni at noon and 5:30 p.m. on July 20.

