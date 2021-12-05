Eastern Iowa Community Colleges sees increase in enrollment in fall 2021, is working to regain losses from COVID-19

During the discussion of the report at the state board meeting, the department of education official who presented said the drop was likely caused by several factors.

The most important is the economy. When the economy is tight, people are looking to get into the workforce while during economic booms people enroll at the community colleges to get retraining.

At the moment, companies want talent and labor, so it is not surprising that community colleges are seeing enrollment issues, he said.

That is expected to be a somewhat temporary impact but there can be a lag of as much as 18 months between a change in the economy and the related shift in enrollment.

Other potential factors contributing to the dip in enrollment include the pandemic’s impacts, demographic changes and birth rates 18 years ago, he said.

Much of the gain in enrollment statewide can be attributed to institutions adjusting to COVID-19’s disruptions last fall.

In the 2021 fall enrollment, EICC gained back some of its losses from the last two years, Doucette said.

“This is a post-COVID recovery,” Doucette said.