 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will offer required substitute teaching courses

  • Updated
  • 0
Eastern Iowa Community College, EICC

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) is offering five live online sessions to earn a substitute teaching license starting Monday, Oct. 17, to Monday, Nov. 14. The sessions will run from 6 to 9 p.m. through the Zoom webinar platform. 

EICC will offer the Board of Educational Examiners Approved Substitute Authorization Program, which is required to become an certified substitute teacher in Iowa. Individuals are officially authorized upon completing required courses and submitting all required fees to the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. 

Courses cost $100, and the minimum age for participation is 21. The sessions will require a computer, smartphone or tablet with internet access. 

Anyone with an associate degree, 60 credit hours at a regionally accredited institution or a current paraeducator can fill K-12 substitute positions once completing the program — a background in education is not required. Paraeducators who hold limited certification to substitute teach solely in their own special education classroom may now substitute in any classroom.

People are also reading…

According to an EICC press release, these are great opportunities for those with flexible schedules who enjoy being with students and are interested in earning a little extra income.

Course content includes topics like classroom management, instructional strategies, diversity and ethics. The minimum age for participation is 21

To register, visit eicc.edu/substitute. Call toll-free 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu for more information. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clinton Community College to break ground for new 'Career Advancement Center' in DeWitt (copy)

Clinton Community College to break ground for new 'Career Advancement Center' in DeWitt (copy)

In an effort to promote regional technical education training, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) will break ground for the new, six-acre Clinton Community College Career Advancement Center. The public groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 along East Industrial Street in DeWitt, following remarks and a symbolic 'turning of the dirt.' Parking will be available on-site.

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges collaborate to host Iowa Quad Cities College Fair 2022

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges collaborate to host Iowa Quad Cities College Fair 2022

Over 30 private and public colleges, universities and technical schools will gather for the Iowa Quad Cities College Fair 2022 on Monday—one of the area's largest college fairs. Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, St. Ambrose University and Quad-City high schools including Assumption, Bettendorf, Davenport Central, Davenport Mid-City, Davenport North, Davenport West, North Scott and Pleasant Valley all united to organize the fair. 

DeWitt Career Advancement Center breaks ground with ceremony

DeWitt Career Advancement Center breaks ground with ceremony

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ (EICC) leaders, partners, local officials, and community members celebrated the official groundbreaking of Clinton Community College’s (CCC) new modern, 26,000 sq. ft. DeWitt Career Advancement Center on Wednesday.

Auditor Rob Sand to visit Davenport Community School District

Auditor Rob Sand to visit Davenport Community School District

State Auditor Rob Sand will hand-deliver a pie to the Davenport Community School District leadership in recognition of the district's Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) award at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 in the Board Room, located on the second floor of the district's Achievement Service Center on 1702 N. Main St. in Davenport. The district won the 2022 PIE award for "Largest Community School District." 

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges offering eight-week term option; registration still open

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges offering eight-week term option; registration still open

Students can still register for classes at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) with the college's eight-week term option starting on October 17 and ending mid-December. This new model is ideal for those unable to begin school in August. It also aims to give students more options when committing to college, namely non-traditional students or those with hefty schedules and non-academic commitments.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News