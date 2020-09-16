FURTHER UPDATE: WIU closes campuses, cancels classes after student is shot at Thompson Hall in Macomb

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACOMB, Ill. — Classes scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Western Illinois University — online and in-person classes at both the Macomb and Moline campuses — have been canceled and campuses have been closed after a shooting incident late Tuesday at the Macomb campus.

The following information was released by Western Illinois University:

Western Illinois University Macomb and Quad-Cities campuses will be closed Wednesday, and all buildings, including residence halls, will be locked.

Medical, health care and counseling personnel, as well as all Facilities Management staff, must report to work as scheduled unless directed otherwise by a supervisor. Employees working in essential positions may be required to work their regular hours. Essential versus nonessential employees is determined by the supervisor and will depend on the nature of the situation.

Counseling and support services are available to students, faculty and staff. Individuals may contact (309) 298-2453. In addition, counselors will be working with students in the halls.