FURTHER UPDATE: WIU shooting suspect in custody

MACOMB, Ill. —The WIU student suspected of shooting his roommate is in custody in Chicago.

Kavion Poplous, 18, turned himself in just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, surrendering at a Chicago Police precinct before being taken into custody by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Poplous is accused of shooting his roommate at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Thompson Hall room they shared. The still-unnamed victim is out of surgery, but his condition is unknown.

During a press conference held at WIU's Macomb campus, officials said they planned to update the public "as soon as his parents let us know." The victim was transported to McDonough District Hospital and transferred to an unnamed hospital.

A warrant for Poplous, a freshman at WIU, was issued early Wednesday. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

On his social media accounts, Poplous said he is a business and marketing student, as well as a graduate of Wendell Phillips Academy High School in Chicago.