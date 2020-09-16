FURTHER UPDATE: WIU shooting victim out of surgery, warrant issued for alleged shooter

MACOMB, Ill. — Western Illinois University announced Wednesday morning the student shot late Tuesday is out of surgery, but his condition is unknown.
During a press conference held at WIU's Macomb campus, officials said the shooting victim's condition is not known and they planned to update the public "as soon as his parents let us know."
A warrant has been issued for WIU freshman Kavion Poplous, 18, who allegedly shot his roommate at approximately 10:38 p.m. Tuesday evening in their Thompson Hall room.
Poplous is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm. A search for Poplous, who fled the scene following the shooting, is underway. WIU's communications department confirmed he is from Chicago.
The victim was transported to McDonough District Hospital and transferred to another hospital.
Classes scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Western Illinois University — online and in-person classes at both the Macomb and Moline campuses — have been canceled and campuses have been closed after a shooting incident late Tuesday at the Macomb campus.
The following information was released by Western Illinois University:
Western Illinois University Macomb and Quad-Cities campuses will be closed Wednesday, and all buildings, including residence halls, will be locked.
Medical, health care and counseling personnel, as well as all Facilities Management staff, must report to work as scheduled unless directed otherwise by a supervisor. Employees working in essential positions may be required to work their regular hours. Essential versus nonessential employees is determined by the supervisor and will depend on the nature of the situation.
Counseling and support services are available to students, faculty and staff. Individuals may contact (309) 298-2453. In addition, counselors will be working with students in the halls.
Residents of Thompson Hall have been relocated. Updates will be posted at wiu.edu.
