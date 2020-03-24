In Quad-City schools, third-quarter grades and finals remain up in the air

The lifeline for those failing students gets a little testier. Often, students are failing because they haven’t completed already assigned work, Board Director Becca Eastman said Monday. The lifeline would let them use the time off to complete those assignments. So while the work would be graded, it wasn’t specifically assigned while school was out.

“It’s definitely a gray area, but again: we’re presenting it as an opportunity for them,” Spelhaug said. While the rest of the plan he presented only goes into effect if schools don’t open back up by April 20, he said this option would be available as soon as possible.

Moline–Coal Valley and Rock Island–Milan already completed their third-quarter grades. Spokespeople for both districts said they either didn’t know what grading for fourth quarter would look like or that they were waiting for recommendations for the Illinois State Board of Education.

Davenport and Pleasant Valley both said they had teams working on the issue. Both districts’ fourth quarters are supposed to start next week.

While no plan is perfect, districts in the Quad-Cities are hardly the only ones facing these decisions. An entire education system, including colleges and universities, will have to make adjustments to account for the situation caused by COVID-19.

“Colleges are going to recognize that yeah, this was in this period of tremendous tumult in our country,” Spelhaug said. “People will still get admitted to colleges.”

