Iowa Board of Education votes to place new temporary superintendent in Davenport schools

UPDATE: The Iowa Department of Education issued a statement shortly after the decision:
"Following the decision made today by the State Board of Education regarding the Davenport Community School District, the Department of Education is releasing the following statement:
"The Iowa Department of Education has made every effort over the past three years to work with the Davenport Community School District to address inequities in how minority students are disciplined, inadequate special education services, and serious school safety concerns. The district’s consistent failure to make progress led the Department to recommend that the State Board of Education replace the superintendent and chief financial officer, which it voted to do today. This call for a change in leadership is a step warranted by Davenport top school officials’ inaction.
"Every step of the way, the Department and the State Board have been explicit with Davenport’s school officials about what actions were needed and when. That includes conditional accreditation with a corrective action plan. The Department provided extensive support, including thousands of hours working with the district, from administration to school board members. On Sept. 8, the district submitted a final report lacking sufficient progress and data on required performance measures to address school safety concerns and to ensure minority students and those receiving special education services are treated fairly and equitably, demonstrating continued disregard for the best interests of its students. The district also failed to demonstrate significant progress on measures of financial stability.
"The State Board’s decision today to replace the district’s superintendent and chief financial officer is a critical step toward ensuring Davenport students and families receive a quality education in the safe and secure environment they deserve."
John Kealey, president of the Davenport Education Association, said after the vote that he had faith that the school board would do everything it could with the help of the state to do what was best for the students.
All of the people related to the district, including teachers and administrators, were hard working and trying to do what was best for the community, he said.
The district was waiting on details and a timeline from the state for this temporary supportive action, Mike Vondran, a district spokesman, said Friday afternoon after the vote. More details would be released when they became available.
Kobylski had not yet responded to a request for comment.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Iowa Board of Education has voted to temporarily appoint a new superintendent and chief financial officer to the Davenport Community School District.
The district has been working with the Iowa Department of Education during the last couple of years to address noncompliance issues identified during state audits of its operations.
Among the issues identified was disproportionality, which refers to the disproportionate number of Black students flagged for special education services, as well as the higher number of Black and special-education students who receive certain types of disciplinary action, including suspension, seclusion and restraint.
As part of the process, the district was only conditionally accredited by the Iowa Board of Education while it worked through the corrections required by the state.
On Friday, the board approved a recommendation by the state Department of Education to put an appointed superintendent and CFO in charge of those portions of the district's operations. It does not mean Superintendent Robert Kobylski or the CFO have been replaced.
The education department’s recommendation cited as a reason the district failing to meet objectives in the action plan developed with the state to bring it into compliance.
