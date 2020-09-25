Iowa Board of Education votes to place new temporary superintendent in Davenport schools

"The State Board’s decision today to replace the district’s superintendent and chief financial officer is a critical step toward ensuring Davenport students and families receive a quality education in the safe and secure environment they deserve."

John Kealey, president of the Davenport Education Association, said after the vote that he had faith that the school board would do everything it could with the help of the state to do what was best for the students.

All of the people related to the district, including teachers and administrators, were hard working and trying to do what was best for the community, he said.

The district was waiting on details and a timeline from the state for this temporary supportive action, Mike Vondran, a district spokesman, said Friday afternoon after the vote. More details would be released when they became available.

Kobylski had not yet responded to a request for comment.

This story will be updated.

