Iowa Legislative Preview: Iowa's public universities say they need more legislative support

He also aired consternation over how the public universities have handled courses during the pandemic — including decisions to move so much instruction online.

“I’ve talked to a lot of parents who are paying the tuition for their child, or the child having to take out loans, who aren’t even given the opportunity to get the education that they expected from one of the regent schools,” Grassley said.

Referencing regent requests for more money, Grassley said, “That reflects somewhat poorly when, as legislators, we hear from students and parents that they want their student in-person and they’re not even being given that as an option. So there is some frustration that exists heading into this legislative session when it comes to giving the choice to the students and the parents.”

When asked about enrollment losses — shrinking tuition revenue and propelling state funding needs — Grassley suggested the universities hold some blame in driving away students.