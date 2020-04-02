Iowa schools ordered to close through April 30

Iowa schools are ordered to close through April 30, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced during her COVID-19 press conference Thursday.
“Keeping Iowan students out of classrooms is a very difficult decision, but it remains necessary for now,” she said. In the Iowa Quad-Cities, students have not been to school since March 13, including a week of spring break.
Reynolds specified she is not ordering schools to close for the remainder of this school year and noted it was important schools provide continuous learning opportunities to their students.
Within the same hour, Nebraska announced schools were closed through the end of the year. More than a dozen states have either closed for the rest of the year or closed without setting a date to reopen.
The Iowa Department of Education has created two options for districts to provide continuous learning: voluntary educational enrichment opportunities or required educational services. Districts will need to make a decision and notify the department by April 10.
For districts opting to require classes, teachers will take attendance, grade assignments and offer credit for the coursework. Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said the department also would implement an expedited application process to gain approval for required distance learning. The process will be available in a few days, and she said applications should be turned around in 24 hours.
In Iowa, only three providers were approved before the COVID-19 emergency. Davenport applied to be a provider at the beginning of March as an alternative learning option. Last week, the district issued a survey to gauge how many households need assistance with internet access. Those numbers are still coming in, but Superintendent Robert Kobyslki said they know there will be a “significant portion” of the district’s more than 14,000 students who need assistance. The district ordered 200 WiFi hotspots, in addition to expanding the wireless footprint around schools and sharing communications about offers Mediacom is making for families qualifying for free or reduced-price lunches. Paper packets will also be available.
Pleasant Valley is also surveying its families to see who needs to borrow one of the 500 devices the district has available for loan or one of the WiFi hotspots recently purchased. Superintendent Brian Strusz said the district was looking at applying to deliver required educational services and was meeting with around 30 educators in the district to determine what online classes should look like. They’re hoping to start classes April 13, when schools were originally supposed to reconvene.
Jim Spelhaug, Bettendorf interim superintendent, said the district was looking at “how steep of a hill” the application for the required pathway is for districts, and he trusted the state would be reasonable for districts when it came to meeting the “equality of rigor” given by in-person classes.
“I don’t think any of us could meet that standard,” he said. “We’re not able to provide endless learning for teachers so they’re as good at teaching online classes (as they are in person). That’s not reasonable.”
Ensuring seniors have enough credits to graduate is a priority, Spelhaug said. Credit can only be granted if districts opt to offer required services. Credit cannot be granted for voluntary opportunities
Districts requiring work can offer online learning, paper packets of assignments or a combination of the two. They also have the ability to start with the voluntary model and move to required work, or split the models between K-8 and 9-12, depending on what they think will work best locally.
Non-public schools aren’t required to apply for that authority but are asked to let the Department of Education know what decisions they’re making.
Districts may also opt to not provide either form of continuous learning, but they would have to make up lost learning time beyond the four weeks Reynolds previously waived from the minimum 1,080 hours or 180 days of instruction mandated by the state.
Reynolds said districts would receive a two-week notice of any further decisions about school closures.
“Unfortunately, I think one of the decisions we’ll have to make is whether we even feel May 1 is a viable start date,” Kobylski said.
While there’s been a lot of talk and petitions, UniServ Director Toby Paone said the teachers union as a whole hasn’t taken a stance on when schools should close.
“As you get closer to April 30, if conditions across Iowa and the country haven’t improved — and certainly if they get worse — there’ll be pressure to close the schools through the rest of the school year. That hasn’t happened yet,” Paone said.
