Iowa schools ordered to close through April 30

In Iowa, only three providers were approved before the COVID-19 emergency. Davenport applied to be a provider at the beginning of March as an alternative learning option. Last week, the district issued a survey to gauge how many households need assistance with internet access. Those numbers are still coming in, but Superintendent Robert Kobyslki said they know there will be a “significant portion” of the district’s more than 14,000 students who need assistance. The district ordered 200 WiFi hotspots, in addition to expanding the wireless footprint around schools and sharing communications about offers Mediacom is making for families qualifying for free or reduced-price lunches. Paper packets will also be available.

Pleasant Valley is also surveying its families to see who needs to borrow one of the 500 devices the district has available for loan or one of the WiFi hotspots recently purchased. Superintendent Brian Strusz said the district was looking at applying to deliver required educational services and was meeting with around 30 educators in the district to determine what online classes should look like. They’re hoping to start classes April 13, when schools were originally supposed to reconvene.