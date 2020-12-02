Iowa schools see net expenditure reduction of $43 million during pandemic

DES MOINES — The coronavirus pandemic, which caused a temporary statewide school closure, resulted in a net expenditure reduction of $43.3 million, or $89 per pupil, during the 2019-20 budget year, according to a required report prepared by the Iowa Department of Education.

School districts that were required to provide expenditure information detailing the impact of the pandemic reported expenditure reductions attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic of $69.4 million.

They also reported additional non-budgeted expenditures related to the pandemic of $25.9 million, for a net expenditure reduction impact of $43.3 million, or $89 per pupil statewide, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.

Individual districts varied — including some that saw no reduction in expenditures due to the pandemic, according to the LSA fiscal update issued Tuesday.

Also, more than 95 percent of school districts responding to an optional question from the state education agency reported that they expect to incur additional non-budgeted costs in fiscal 2021 because of the ongoing pandemic.

Officials with the state Department of Education were required to prepare the report for the Legislature by Nov. 15.