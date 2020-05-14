It's AP exam season, but it looks a lot different this year

This month hundreds of high school students in the Quad-Cities will join students around the nation and the world in taking at-home Advanced Placement exams due to COVID-19.
Typically high school students take Advanced Placement, AP, exams in-person at designated testing sites during the first two weeks of May. Exams are taken with pencil and paper, except in limited cases. Students enroll in year-long AP courses and then take the college-level standardized assessments in hopes of earning a score of three or higher on a five-point scale in order to earn college credit or earn the right to skip introductory courses in college.
Like many other things in the world of education and elsewhere, COVID-19 has thrown these standards out the window. College Board, the non-profit that owns the test, announced that students will take the exams at home on whatever devices they may have with open books and notes. Exam content will be narrowed and the tests will only last about 45 minutes, rather than the standard three to four hours.
Testing begins May 11 and continues through May 22. Due to security protocols, all students are required to test at the same time. College Board’s website asks students to look for their time zone on the “Local Start Times” table.
Stephanie Risius, a Spanish teacher at Pleasant Valley High School who has been teaching AP courses for about a dozen years, said ensuring students are taking the exams at the same time all over the globe is essential to ensuring no one gets early information about exam content.
In years past, she said, morning exams started at 8 a.m. in different time zones, but now College Board has to pick times that correspond to every time zone so students log in at the same time.
“The last couple of years kids in New York are out at noon and my kids are still in it, so they start tweeting about it,” Risius said.
Test takers are under strict orders by College Board not to discuss the exam for 48 hours, but Risius said that doesn’t stop some from taking to the internet and YouTube video’s pop up quickly.
Risius said typically close to 100 percent of her AP students take the exam. This year, out of 26 students, two opted out due to their chosen colleges only accepting so many AP scores and three opted out due to the pandemic.
Risius said the normal Spanish AP exam includes reading, listening, writing and speaking portions. This year’s exam is narrowed to two speaking activities.
“College Board decided these kids only have to do the speaking part for language classes,” she said. “If a kid wasn’t a strong speaker, it might dispel them. I don’t know why some of them bailed.”
She said she knows everyone has different situations and she understands those who decided this was not the right time.
Risius said the speaking-only format for this year’s exam would not be easy for students to use Google Translate, or another tool, to cheat on the exam.
“They hear a topic and have four minutes to prepare,” Risius said. “That’s not a lot of time to go Google search on how do they celebrate holidays in Mexico and get your thoughts down.”
Risius said she believes the changes to the exam were appropriate and the new format will really show how kids are doing.
Risius said College Board has been blasting out messages offering to assist in students getting necessary devices and she’s been listening to webinars. The College Board website also offers online AP review courses and other resources.
“I think the kids are feeling pretty good about it,” she said.
United Township High School assistant principal Kai Killam said College Board did a good job creating alternative plans on very short notice.
“I think they’ll learn a lot through this process,” Killam said. “I know as a school district, we’ve kind of already learned a lot. Whatever shift we may have to have next year, we’ll be more prepared for it. If we go through this again next year, I think everybody will be better off: students, teachers, College Board.”
Originally, UT anticipated 104 students to take a total of 207 exams. The district now expects about 100 students to take one or more exams, with a total number of exams expected around 180.
Killam said this continues the district’s trend toward growing numbers of students taking AP exams. The district has removed barriers to testing for all students, including eliminating testing fees.
UT and the Sherrard Community School District were among 11 Illinois school districts recently named to the national Advanced Placement Honor Roll for increasing the access of AP classes to historically underrepresented student groups while also maintaining the percentage of students who earned scores of three or higher. This year, Sherrard anticipates 90 students will take AP exams.
Killam said he understands there are many challenges students may be experiencing.
“We have a lot of kids in a lot of different situations, in terms of what resources they have at home and time resources they have, as well,” he said. “... I don’t blame those kids at all for having a shift in their priorities.”
Killam said the district has done its best to mitigate disruptions in learning caused by COVID-19, but there’s just no substitute for the kinds of things the district’s teachers can do in person with their students. He lauded teachers and students for adapting to the online learning environment.
“It’s like a big puzzle,” he said. “You’re trying to solve problems, switch pieces around. People have been pretty understanding. It doesn’t affect me as much as the kids. That’s what you are worried about.”
Killam said he knows students will be prepared and perform well on their exams.
“We have very resilient students who are making the most of the strangest school year in the last century,” he said. “Kudos to them and our teachers for adapting to the change in circumstance and figuring out a way to make it work.”
Moline-Coal Valley superintendent Rachel Savage said the district is doing its best to support students and families, with the number one goal being no student is harmed academically during this process and that they are ready and prepared for the next level. Savage said 408 students are expected to take 473 AP exams this year.
Prior to entering spring intersession, Rock Island High School had 293 students registered to take AP exams. Spokeswoman Holly Sparkman said students can opt to not take the exam without a fee penalty for the unused exam. She said students can and will make their decision on whether to take exams up until test time. Rock Island-Milan uses federal Title funds to pay for the cost of exams for all students.
