'It's good to have the students back': All going well for special ed students in the Black Hawk Area Special Education District

The first days of in-person instruction this fall for students of the Black Hawk Area Special Education District were going well, according to the district’s director on Friday.
The special education district is comprised of 14 school districts in Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties that share the cost of providing services to students with emotional, cognitive or physical disabilities.
“Things have been great,” Christan Schrader, director of special education for the district, said.
Classes began Aug. 20 but were fully virtual until Tuesday, Schrader said. The families of about half of the district’s 200 students chose to continue remote instruction, but the others chose to have their children attend in-person.
“It’s good to have the students back in the building,” Schrader said.
She said last week that the students had been engaging online and the virtual instruction was going well.
Like other districts, BHASED has pandemic safety protocols in place, including mask requirements, reorganized classrooms to allow for social distancing, and health screenings, she said.
The students have been exercising good mask etiquette, Schrader said.
The district has been using up some types of PPE more quickly than expected and was working with county officials to get more, she said.
If it wasn’t available that way, Schrader said she could get it another way.
As of Friday, the district had no positive cases of COVID-19, she said.
The district has also made preparations specific to the needs of its students.
Schrader said its program for deaf and hard-of-hearing students has clear masks for teachers and sign language interpreters so the students can read lips.
It also has equipment for students with hearing aides who are learning virtually. They might not be able to use headphones, and the equipment allows them to get better sound without them.
BHASED also developed a virtual “Calming Corner” early on in the pandemic, Schrader said. It is a collection of online activities and resources for parents to provide for their children at home to help with behavioral or emotional issues.
They include physical activities and guided meditation.
The materials are similar to those used in the BHASED buildings, she said.
Black Hawk’s component districts have been working with it to help ensure families who need it have the internet, and if they don’t, packets of classwork are available to take home, she said.
Schrader said that, as of Friday, they could not think of any significant challenges since in-person classes started.
“Our planning and preparation has put us in a really good position,” she said.
