Legal risks helped drive Davenport schools' decision to mask

Board member Kent Paustian said during discussions that the district has a $25,000 deductible on its liability insurance.

“So pretty much any time we have litigation come against us, it’s costing us $25,000,” he said.

Board member Jamie Snyder said before the final vote that there were several comments about other area school districts waiting to see how the suit plays out.

He said the district could put the mandate in place, then the restraining order could end on Monday.

“At least in the meantime, we are taking the responsible steps to help ward this district off from future litigation and to compare us to other surrounding districts isn’t really fair right now because they are not specifically mentioned in this litigation as we are,” he said.

In the end, the vote to adopt a mandate was 5-2 with all board members present. Bruce Potts and Kent Paustian voted against the measure. Linda Hayes, the board vice president, participated remotely.