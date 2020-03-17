‘More questions than answers’: Davenport superintendent addresses COVID-19 school closure

Davenport Superintendent Robert Kobylski readily admits there are more questions than answers right now. He’s hopeful that will change by the end of the week.

Davenport was one of four Scott County school districts to announce Monday they would close schools through April 10 to halt the spread of COVID-19, the new coronavirus.

“As soon as we have decisions, as soon as we have information, we will push that out,” Kobylski said at a press conference Tuesday.

There are at least a few answers: All of the buildings are being deep cleaned on a 72-hour cycle, by current janitorial staff and more staff outsourced to handle the load of the sanitization process. The 64% of students in the district who qualify for free and reduced lunches will have access to sack lunch pick-ups, even if locations haven’t been announced yet — they won’t be allowed in the buildings at all, to avoid contamination.

“We’re fortunate as a very large school district, to already have (food delivery) in place,” Kobylski said.

For a lot of questions, Kobylski said Davenport was waiting for a “higher authority” to deliver some guidance, which he expects to have in one or two days, in most cases.