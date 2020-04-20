'Music and laughter are good medicine': Remote learning in the Quad-Cities includes lessons in viola and ukulele

“It was really funny,” she said. “Everyone is singing along at different times because of the audio lag.”

During a viola lesson, D’Avis said all of the students were asked to mute their microphones as they played along so the instructor would not get off track due to hearing everyone play at different speeds.

In addition to keeping her schedule as normal as possible with lessons, D’Avis said she is also enjoying keeping in touch with friends during the social distancing time through video games and phone calls.

Sarah Bradley, D’Avis’ mom, said she’s glad to see the regular lessons her daughter participates in continue virtually and on a relatively similar schedule.

“It helps,” she said. “It gives them routine. Monday was theater, and it was before, and Tuesday was voice, and it was before. It gives them some routine.”

The other side of the coin of engaged students able to carry on with their lessons is a slew of instructors who are quickly adapting to virtual lessons. Instructor Christina Heald said she has been busy learning the ins and outs of using Zoom and Facebook Live to conduct her piano and ukulele lessons for clients. She’s also busy setting up online payment methods and figuring out the other nuts and bolts of moving online.