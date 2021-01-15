New Western Illinois University president: WIU is a good place to be

Marketing could include more highlighting of Western’s history and record of success, he said.

“And therefore formulating a strong message to students in the local area, in other states and internationally: ‘This is a good place to be. This is where you can get a solid education that will prepare you for lifelong success.’”

Western has very strong programs and those programs can be even stronger, Huang said.

His examples included the university’s agriculture, education, business, and engineering programs, though he said there were others.

He wants to spend more time looking at WIU’s programs and speaking with the faculty to learn more about those programs’ strengths and where they can be improved.

The faculty really knows its business and they know what the market is like in their discipline, he said.

For example programs related to media, technology and national defense are all interesting right now, he said.

He also cited education, criminal justice and nursing -- other areas where there is demand.

“I will rely upon the faculty for curriculum development,” he said.