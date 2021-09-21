Pleasant Valley High School receives blue ribbon from US Department of Education

Pleasant Valley High School has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education for its efforts to attain academic excellence and close achievement gaps.

The high school is among the schools listed as this year’s winners in the department’s National Blue Ribbon Schools Program. The 39-year-old program acknowledges schools that demonstrate their student bodies’ ability to reach high levels of achievement.

Darren Erickson, the principal, said the high school's work to maintain the quality of its education during the pandemic was a big part of it — including staff learning how to use the tools needed for remote learning.

“We were able to start the school year, I thought, as prepared as anyone,” Erickson said.

The high school staff had a learning curve, the same as those at other schools, but they did a great job of getting their curriculum down to the core things the students needed to learn, he said.