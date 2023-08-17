A roundup of key highlights and agenda items from recent local school board meetings:

Davenport Community School District

AUG. 14 — Dr. Allison Beck was the only board member absent.

Kicking the meeting off was a presentation on the summer "DCSD AmeriCorps" program, which included six Davenport high school graduates this year — all of whom play football at St. Ambrose University.

Clocking over 1,800 volunteer service hours this summer, DCSD AmeriCorps members helped local students with academic activities, reading, mentoring and other enrichment programs.

The district has partnered with the City of Davenport for the last 20 years for the AmeriCorps program. Three members — Deviann Titus-Porter, Keion Lewis and Hunter Kelly — spoke about their personal experiences during the presentation.

Board secretary Brenda Thie then gave a reminder of the upcoming school board elections on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

Five Davenport school board members have seats up for election: president Dan Gosa, vice president Karen Kline-Jerome and directors Linda Hayes, Kent Paustian and Kent Barnds.

Those interested in running for Davenport school board can pick up a candidate's packet from Thie. Additional election information and candidate packets are also available online at https://sos.iowa.gov/ and https://www.ia-sb.org/school-board-elections.

After a brief consent agenda discussion, the board unanimously approved all action items.

Highlights:

A $51,600 "Knowledge Matters" personal finance curriculum purchase for the district high schools

A $649,999.00 bid from Valley Construction to demolish Washington and Monroe Elementary Schools

A $30,320.00 bid from IITI Group for Washington and Monroe's asbestos abatement

A $90,000 (minimum) purchase of branded shirts for district staff

The board discussed several notable items, first being the purchase of new furniture for Harrison and Jefferson Elementary Schools — part of the elementary revitalization process in the district's long-range facilities plan.

The board also discussed partnering with Goodwill of the Heartland to help fill food service and custodial positions across the district.

A presentation about Goodwill's "Opportunity Accelerator" training programs preceded this discussion. To watch the full presentation, watch Monday's livestream on the "Davenport Schools" YouTube channel starting around the 43:00 timestamp.

Another lengthy discussion focused on the district's communications plan — here, the board weighed pros and cons of having internal versus external district communications staff. They also spoke about current observations, areas of strength and hopes for district communications moving forward.

Next meeting: Monday, Aug. 28 at 5:30 p.m.

United Township School District

AUG. 14 — All board members were present.

Next meeting: Monday, Sept. 11 at 6:00 p.m.

Pleasant Valley Community School District

AUG. 14 — All board members were present.

The board took time to recognize Hopewell Elementary School parent Marie Feehan — she, along with others, packed several hundred backpacks with school supplies for students across the Quad-Cities area.

After the consent agenda and monthly bills, Superintendent Brian Strusz gave an overview of the district's tentative 2024 legislative priorities: PK-12 School Funding, Educational Opportunities, Educator/Staff Shortage and Quality Instruction and Mental Health.

Next, Iowa Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, took the podium to present his annual overview of the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session.

Mohr was joined by Sens. Chris Cournoyer — a former PV school board member — and Scott Webster, noting future education proposals on at-risk funding, career and technical education, teacher licensure, cybersecurity and others.

To view the full presentation, watch Monday's livestream on the "Pleasant Valley Community School District" YouTube channel starting around the 33:30 timestamp.

The board then unanimously approved all old and new business items.

Highlights:

The district's proposed 2024 IASB legislative priorities

Raising school meal prices by 10 cents for the 2023-2024 school year, to help meet growing food costs

Before adjourning, district admin gave an update on new teacher trainings. This year, PV will welcome 43 new teachers across the district.