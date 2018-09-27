Breaking
Remembering a landmark civil rights case 150 years later
MUSCATINE – Susan Clark wouldn’t take “no” for an answer.
One-hundred and fifty years ago this week, Iowa justices granted the 12-year-old Clark access to a nearby school a short distance from her house. The case was decades ahead of federal rulings that would ultimately integrate public schools.
Clark’s father, Alexander, spurred what came to be the landmark Clark v. Board of Directors case, where the Iowa Supreme Court ruled Susan Clark could not be denied admission to public school based on her race.
“So on that day -- this is one of the things I find remarkable about this -- she’s an 11-year old girl who presents herself at the schoolhouse door demanding to be admitted under the common school law so that’s what begins this,” Drake University President Marty Martin said.
Drake commemorated the anniversary of the case with a week of events at the school. They wrapped up today with a conference addressing three topics as each relates to civil rights: the continuing relevance of the case, disproportionality of race in the criminal justice system and quality education for all people.
The school also held a rededication ceremony of Cole Hall named after Justice Chester C. Cole. The former dean and longtime faculty member at Drake co-founded the school then known as Iowa Law School and authored the opinion in the Clark case.
Even though there was a certain amount of risk involved in doing so, Martin said the Clarks “saw the need for change and they had the courage to put themselves out there as vehicles for driving that change and I think that’s an incredibly important feature to all of this.”
Courageous acts run throughout the series of events of the case starting with Susan’s initial push for her rights and equality, to the Muscatine District Court judge who ruled in favor of her despite it being against public opinion.
“You have to believe that the judge in that local community had to know that he -- because it most certainly would’ve been a he -- was going to walk out of that courtroom into a community that doesn’t agree with what he just did at all,” Martin said.
Muscatine Board of Directors had a “separate but equal” dissenting argument for denying Susan Clark entry to Grammar School no. 2 – argued as a white school – and appealed the decision after the district court ruling. Under the equality provisions of the Iowa Constitution, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled in favor of Clark declaring “separate but equal” unconstitutional. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled “separate but equal” was constitutional in 1896 in Plessy v. Ferguson and wouldn’t rule against segregation in public schools based on race until 86 years later in Brown v. Board of Education.
“Iowa Supreme Court cannot interpret the United States Constitution to provide less protection than that provided by the United States Constitution,” Drake University Professor of Law Emeritus Russ Lovell explained, “but the Iowa Supreme Court is free to interpret the Iowa Constitution as providing greater protection.”
Examples of those actions in practice are the marriage equality case Varnum v. Brien in 2010, what’s known as the Prairie Meadows case and most this year's Planned Parenthood v. Reynolds case, where the 72-hour waiting period for an abortion was determined to violate a woman’s right to freedom thus protecting abortion rights.
“Clark is itself a very dramatic example of where the Iowa court provided much greater protection for the Iowa citizens than they did receive under the federal constitution,” Lovell said.
Local historian Dan Clark said we as a nation still grapple with issues related to race.
“I think it’s important for us to know locally that we’ve dealt with that issue for a long time and we’ve had some proud moments," Clark said. "I’ve learned that we’ve had some real bad moments, too.”
“I’ve heard many, many times many individuals express great pride in the fact that this court has a history of really being a defender of civil rights and some really challenging cases – cases that oftentimes do go against public sentiment -- and Clark v. Board of Directors being the first instance of that,” Martin said.
