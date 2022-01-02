SKYWATCH: A look back, and a look ahead

May 7 is Astronomy Day, which will be celebrated locally with a daytime open house featuring solar observing and indoor displays at Bettendorf High School and a public observing session in the evening at Menke Observatory. In addition, QCAS will invite the public to observe the Perseid meteor shower at an event scheduled for July 31 at Pleasant Valley Middle School.

Other events are sure to be added to the 2022 agenda, as local organizations request observing sessions and presentations. As you can tell, the Quad Cities has an active, vibrant group of amateur astronomers who enjoy sharing what they see and what they know with others.

Membership in these groups is open to anyone and everyone — you don’t need to own a telescope or even know much about astronomy. All you need is an interest in the subject and a desire to learn about the fascinating, beautiful objects that can be found in our Solar System, our galaxy, and our universe.

You can learn more by visiting PAC’s website, at https://www.popularastronomyclub.org/, and the QCAS website, at https://www.qcastro.org/. Both organizations also post announcements and updates on Facebook.