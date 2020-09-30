St. Ambrose graduate donates $2.5 million to university to honor inspiring professor

His professional career included being on the original staff of then U.S. Rep. Jim Leach in Washington, D.C., and leadership roles in the federal government and the private sector, including the U.S. House Committee on Banking, federal Treasury Department, and the National Credit Union Administration, according to the St. Ambrose.

Renner was hired at St. Ambrose in 1946 and was a professor at the university until her death in 1973. Her accolades included a Distinguished Service Certificate she received from St. Ambrose in 1971. In 1970, she and two other faculty were recognized as "Outstanding Educators of America.”

The money, donated on behalf of Butler and Holly E. Herman, his wife, is being used to create the Agnes C. Renner Chair in History and will be used annually to fund the salary and benefits of a rotation of history professors so they can conduct research that will add to the faculty’s knowledge, the university said.

The donation honors the impact that a St. Ambrose education, and a great and dedicated educator can have, Sister Joan Lescinski, president of St. Ambrose University, said at the news conference.

“We are humbled by a gift of this magnitude,” Lescinski said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0