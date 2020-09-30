St. Ambrose graduate donates $2.5 million to university to honor inspiring professor

A St. Ambrose University graduate has donated $2.5 million in honor of a professor who inspired him.
Agnes C. Renner made geography come alive for John L. Butler, a Muscatine native who received a bachelor’s degree in history from St. Ambrose in 1971, despite it being a morning class, according to a university news release issued Wednesday.
Butler took several courses from Renner, the studies including examination of specific areas in the world, he said during a Wednesday news conference about the gift.
“It really opened my eyes to the world — the politics, the economics and all that, of different parts of the world,” Butler said.
Those classes influenced his choices when he furthered his education, he said.
After graduation, Butler earned his master’s degree from the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, according to the St. Ambrose.
The Johns Hopkins program included elements of history and geography, including international economics and diplomatic history, he said.
“It was a multidisciplinary thing, which I really liked and which really prepared me for my career,” he said.
His professional career included being on the original staff of then U.S. Rep. Jim Leach in Washington, D.C., and leadership roles in the federal government and the private sector, including the U.S. House Committee on Banking, federal Treasury Department, and the National Credit Union Administration, according to the St. Ambrose.
Renner was hired at St. Ambrose in 1946 and was a professor at the university until her death in 1973. Her accolades included a Distinguished Service Certificate she received from St. Ambrose in 1971. In 1970, she and two other faculty were recognized as "Outstanding Educators of America.”
The money, donated on behalf of Butler and Holly E. Herman, his wife, is being used to create the Agnes C. Renner Chair in History and will be used annually to fund the salary and benefits of a rotation of history professors so they can conduct research that will add to the faculty’s knowledge, the university said.
The donation honors the impact that a St. Ambrose education, and a great and dedicated educator can have, Sister Joan Lescinski, president of St. Ambrose University, said at the news conference.
“We are humbled by a gift of this magnitude,” Lescinski said.
