The Iowa State Auditor’s office released its report on the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, or MBAEA, Wednesday. The MBAEA has been conditionally accredited since March, and the audit was a “parallel process” to the Iowa Department of Education’s process to regain full accreditation.
The Department of Education requested the state auditor look into the agency's finances in 2018. Spokesperson Staci Hupp said the report yielded few, if any, surprises. She said the state board of education was expected to discuss the report in January, but the recommendations offered were not binding to accreditation. Ultimately, the state board must vote to restore full accreditation.
The auditor’s report primarily attributes MBAEA’s financial woes between July 2012 and June 2018 to poor budgeting, and the report — which does not constitute an audit of financial statements — also identified weaknesses in the organization’s internal controls and accounting systems.
“The audit started a year and a half ago, and our situation is much different and greatly improved,” said MBAEA Chief Administrator Bill Decker.
He’s held the post since 2013, and was the Muscatine superintendent previously.
“We expect to evaluate and implement as many of the recommendations as we can," he said. "We’re going to try to use the report to learn and get better. We feel that many or most of what’s in the report has already been done.”
The report singles out MBAEA from other AEAs on two factors: It is the only AEA that is self-insured, and it is the only AEA to use anticipatory warrants — or borrowing against future revenue — for cash flow purposes since 2015. Per the report, MBAEA has relied on warrants since the 2014 fiscal year, incurring $1,030,891.48 in interest between fiscal years 2015 and 2019.
Anticipatory warrants are intended to be a short-term financing tool issued when funds required to pay an entity’s legal obligations are not on hand. In the case of AEAs, which are only state-funded for 10 months of the year, anticipatory warrants have historically been used to help patch the gap between the start of the fiscal year and when state funding begins to flow.
Decker said the preliminary figures for the 2019 fiscal year were very good and indicated significant gains in closing the deficit. The most significant requirement for the MBAEA to regain accreditation is that they finish the 2020 fiscal year with a positive balance.
“The reality of today is very different from that of the report,” he said. “At the same time, we’re going to evaluate the report and try to grow.”
