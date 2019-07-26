The State Board of Education will vote on new guidelines for seclusion and restraint in schools Thursday.
Iowa is one of only a handful of states that explicitly allows for the use of seclusion in schools when no one’s physical safety is threatened. If approved, the new rules would change that.
Following a June 2017 petition from the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa and six other lawyers, a state workgroup was created and a new draft of Chapter 103 was unveiled in February. That draft made major changes to the previous rules, most of which are unchanged in the latest version, including:
Limiting the use of seclusion and restraint except when there is “imminent threat of serious physical injury” or serious damage to property of “significant” value
Requiring seclusion rooms to be permanent structures — not “free-standing cells” — and at least 7 feet across.
At a public hearing March 5, 11 people spoke and gave recommendations about the new draft. According to the Iowa Department of Education, there were 30 responses total.
While many of the changes in response to public comments were regarding language — including qualifiers, such as “serious” — several substantial changes in procedure have been made to the February draft.
Schools will have two years to increase the size of small seclusion rooms.
The timeline for school officials to communicate to parents when a child has been secluded or restrained is less strict than it had been in the February presentation.
At the public hearing, several educators said they were concerned some requirements, especially tight communication timelines and “debriefing” meeting requirements, were “overly burdensome.”
If approved, the new rules would go into effect Oct. 2.
