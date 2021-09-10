Teachers see shift in student outlooks as more time passes since Sept. 11 attacks

Enough time has passed that students being taught about 9/11 were too young to remember it or were not yet born and it is changing how instructors approach the subject.

“Students I have today, it really is history for them,” Richard M. Filipink, a professor in Western Illinois University's history department, said.

Thus, Filipink's explanation is broader than it would have been for students in 2005 or 2006. The newer students lack context their peers from years closer to the events of 2001 would have had.

“It’s explaining what al-Qaida is, it’s explaining what happened leading up to 9/11,” Filipink said. “It’s explaining how 9/11 had its immediate impact and then connecting it to things they might be more familiar with — like how we behave in airports.”

It gives students perspective on the effect history has on modern life, he said.

Brian Hilton, a history instructor at Scott Community College, said he had frequently reflected on the generational change in the outlook on the Sept. 11 attacks and wrestled with the concern that with students who were very young or not even born when the attacks occurred, he would not have that baseline context of experiencing the event.