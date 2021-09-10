Teachers see shift in student outlooks as more time passes since Sept. 11 attacks

Enough time has passed that students being taught about 9/11 were too young to remember it or were not yet born and it is changing how instructors approach the subject.
“Students I have today, it really is history for them,” Richard M. Filipink, a professor in Western Illinois University's history department, said.
Thus, Filipink's explanation is broader than it would have been for students in 2005 or 2006. The newer students lack context their peers from years closer to the events of 2001 would have had.
“It’s explaining what al-Qaida is, it’s explaining what happened leading up to 9/11,” Filipink said. “It’s explaining how 9/11 had its immediate impact and then connecting it to things they might be more familiar with — like how we behave in airports.”
It gives students perspective on the effect history has on modern life, he said.
Brian Hilton, a history instructor at Scott Community College, said he had frequently reflected on the generational change in the outlook on the Sept. 11 attacks and wrestled with the concern that with students who were very young or not even born when the attacks occurred, he would not have that baseline context of experiencing the event.
Then he realized that he has not experienced many of the historical subjects he covers with his students. From a historian’s standpoint it’s par for the course.
“We always have to explain things in an engaging and constructive way,” Hilton said.
That is not necessarily a challenge but it does take something away when his students have not actually experienced an event.
“I teach it like I teach other things,” Hilton said. “I try to make it as engaging as possible.”
Hilton said films like “United 93” by Paul Greengrass can be really helpful for students who are trying to connect to the event because they can put the students closer to the occurrences being portrayed.
Timothy M. Roberts, the interim department chair for Western’s history department, said that, anecdotally, his students are now more worldly than those he taught around the time of 9/11. They have grown up in a post-9/11 world and are accustomed to the attacks’ repercussions unlike someone such as himself.
“For me, 9/11 is a very new event and thinking about America’s relationship with the Middle East is all kind of something I know about as an adult,” he said.
Many students planning military careers have family who are veterans of post-9/11 deployments so they are very aware of the military consequences of the event. Some of his students have served in Afghanistan or Iraq.
“There’s a real resonance, I would say, to that aspect of 9/11,” Roberts said. “There’s a personal connection for these students on that level."
He said they, however, are not as sentimental about the Sept. 11 attacks as people who experienced it. Instead they regard it more as a fact and are, in some ways, more practical about it.
When he asks the military science students why they are joining the military, they speak about the educational benefits or their family heritage, but don’t really talk about patriotic motives or defending the American flag, though that is what they are doing, Roberts said.
Thirteen years ago, Kimberly Resler’s students at Moline's Wilson Middle School had some memory of the event. Now it’s getting to the point that she’s not sure students understand the trauma, destruction or importance of that day.
“It’s the day that changed America and it’s the day that you remember and they don’t,” Resler said.
Her lessons on the attacks also include drawing connections between the reality of her students’ present — like airport restrictions — and how it was shaped by Sept. 11, Resler said.
Another element is an interview with an older loved one. The children interview a parent, a grandparent, an aunt or an uncle about their experience of that day.
“When they sit down with somebody — and I’ve had so many students say this — they get about three questions in and they see — it still gives me goose bumps — they see whoever they are talking to kind of disappear,” Resler said.
What remains is that person’s Sept. 11, she said.
“They relive that day and they talk about how they remember where they were when the first plane hit or when the second plane hit or when the towers fell and (the students) see the hairs on their parents’ arms stand up.”
The students see their loved ones’ emotions and get a genuine feel for what really transpired that day, Resler said. The interview, therefore, has been a consistent component of her Sept. 11 package through the years.
“That seems to be one of the most impactful things," she said, "that they gather information from."