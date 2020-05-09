'This is the best part anyway': Quad-City proms might be off, but glammed up masks are on

Other friends planned to buy disco suits or ones with money printed on them.

“What can I say that no one else has said? I’m not very happy, but I’m trying to see the bright side of things,” Killian said about prom, graduation and, well, everything else.

Senior Ellie Maranda felt a little differently from her classmate.

“I’m not that sad about it,” she said. “It’s sad, but I’ve had four years.”

Maranda said that after spring break, she figured they wouldn’t be going back.

Her friend is a cosmetologist, and Maranda had planned on her doing her hair and makeup. Instead, she received instructions over the phone for how to complete the look she was going for.

Prom is hardly the only big celebration this class of seniors will miss: Brionna Robbins is disappointed her son, Elisiah Rozier, won’t have the same sort of graduation ceremony from Central High School that they hoped he’d have. She’s tried to help make up for it and even made goody bags for Rozier’s friends.

At least there are graduation photos of Rozier in his cap and gown — he even got a fresh haircut for the portrait.