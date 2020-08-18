Two Rivers YMCA expanding Illinois childcare service

The club includes activities, assistance with homework and online learning, and snacks and lunch, she said.

There will be measures in place to help minimize the risk of coronavirus, she said.

“Our first priority is everyone’s health and safety,” Martin said. “Because of this we are aligning our mask policy with the area school districts' policies and will be requiring the use of masks while indoors for all children and staff.”

The program will have small group sizes, a COVID-19 questionnaire when people arrive and daily screening for staff.

“Hand washing remains a priority and will be done several times throughout the day for all participants and staff,” she said.

The YMCA and the Rock Island Public Library are planning a joint community center at Tri-City.

Martin said the club is separate from that project and will not affect it or the existing operations at the center.

The capital project is still being actively planned, but the fundraising is on hold while the pandemic continues, she said.