University of Iowa canceling spring commencement, students must start moving out Thursday

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa has announced it is extending virtual instruction through the rest of the semester, delaying their start by one week, closing most residence halls, and canceling spring commencement ceremonies as it moves to ramp up its response to the spreading COVID-19.

“We are extremely disappointed to announce that we must cancel spring commencement ceremonies,” according to a message the university sent to its campus community Wednesday — shortly after Board of Regents President Michael Richards declared a state of emergency on the campuses.

“We know how much these ceremonies mean to our students and their families, but we feel it is the right decision to protect those most vulnerable to the threat of infection,” according to the UI message. “We are in the process of planning an alternative celebration for graduating Hawkeyes and will share additional details soon.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}