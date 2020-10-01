UPDATED: Davenport parents express concern over Schneckloth appointment

UPDATE: Several people spoke during the public comment period of the meeting, a recording of which is available on the education department's YouTube page.
Many of them said they were concerned with T.J. Schneckloth and Bill Decker, chief administrator of the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, as the new leadership team, arguing both men were involved with the district when it was found to be noncompliant and would not fix the district’s problems.
Dan Gosa, a member of the district’s school board, also spoke during public comments.
“I support T.J., and I will do whatever I can to help T.J. be successful,” he said.
When Schneckloth was the interim before, he put his head down and got to work, Gosa said.
Gosa said he had spoken to other members of the board, and they would like to be part of the solution and work toward getting the Davenport (schools) where they needed to be.
PREVIOUS: T.J. Schneckloth, a Davenport schools district staffer, has been named the district's interim superintendent. He will report directly to the state.
The Iowa Board of Education approved the plan Wednesday.
On Sept. 25, the state board approved an Iowa Department of Education recommendation that an interim superintendent and CFO be appointed — the first time such a step has been taken. State officials argued the district was failing to meet objectives in an action plan designed to help it correct compliance issues in a number of areas, including equitable education for Black students.
Among the concerns was the district’s recently submitted status reports on the action plan that lacked data or adequate evidence of its progress in various areas. The state officials deemed it insufficient.
This week, the education department posted details of the replacement plan, and that was the measure passed by the state board on Thursday.
Schneckloth served as the interim superintendent after Superintendent Art Tate left and before Robert Kobylski was hired.
This story will be updated.
