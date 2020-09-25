UPDATED: Iowa Board of Education says Davenport isn't taking noncompliance actions seriously. It's going to appoint a temporary superintendent and CFO to remedy that.

The district has been working to improve while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Potts said the district board has developed standards and goals for Kobylski and itself meant to address the citations issued against the district. They deal with topics that include academic achievement, finances and disproportionality.

The board has added an extra meeting, and is setting aside time during meetings to review finances or special education and discuss progress on its citations.

“The school board is committed to this, we’re committing the superintendent to it,” Potts said.

After the vote, Mike Vondran, a district spokesman, said the district was waiting on details and a timeline from the state. More details would be released when they became available.

There was a public comment period during the meeting, and a number of people spoke — some in favor of leaving the existing staff in charge, others supporting the recommendation to replace them or asking for further help from the state.

Those making statements included several parents, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, John Kealey, president of the Davenport Education Association, and Iowa legislators Cindy Winckler and Monica Kurth.