Western Illinois University president: Students must be mindful of COVID-19 risks when off campus

Some students have also chosen to adopt a fully virtual class load, he said. How many was not available.

Of the total complement, about 5,854 are undergraduates and about 1,636 are enrolled in graduate programs, WIU said. Classes started Aug 24.

Western has a COVID-19 dashboard available on its website that tracks the coronavirus’ presence on campus.

The data on positive cases runs from Thursday back to mid-April, according to the university. Western began testing the week before classes began, but the dashboard also includes data collected from local health departments.

So far, two Moline campus students have tested positive, according to the Western’s COVID-19 dashboard. Both are considered recovered — it has been 10 days since symptoms became apparent, 24 hours since they had a fever with no help from medication and other symptoms are improving.

No staff or faculty have tested positive, according to the dashboard.

Western does not have residential students in the Quad-Cities, so when students test positive or contact tracing indicates they are at risk, they isolate or quarantine at home, Abraham said.