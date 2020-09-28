EICC gets $100K to boost career skills for area residents impacted by COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eastern Iowa Community College recently received state funding to help area residents gain career skills.

Paula Arends, director of workforce innovation at EICC, said the $100,000 was from Iowa’s Coronavirus Relief Fund Employer Innovation Fund Grant, which is using some of the Hawkeye State’s CARES Act money.

The funding is allocated to train 10 new commercial truck drivers, 12 individuals in a new front-line leadership online program, something to help build a person’s soft skills and then 60 people with an online manufacturing program, a training and informational course that outlines what a career in manufacturing would be like.

“We looked at what are some good, growing occupations in our region that if we give (individuals) training would give them higher level employment and self-sustaining employment moving forward,” Arends said.

Those interested can contact Arends at 563-336-3357. Arends said that EICC also could assist anyone with career assessment.

The community college takes an application from those interested and then has a “conversation with them to see if they know what they want to do or if they want some career counseling and guidance in that area and then we get them signed up and ready to go,” Arends said.