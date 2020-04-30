Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Park Vista in East Moline

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An employee at the Park Vista North Hill retirement home in East Moline has been quarantined for COVID-19, but no other cases have been reported there as of Thursday morning.

The staff member will not return to work until cleared by a medical professional and that, as of Thursday, there were no symptoms present among the other staff or residents that indicate the further presence of the coronavirus, Julie Lonergan, president of Park Vista Senior Housing Management, LLC, said.

“We can report that the team member had not worked for eight days prior to receiving the positive test result,” Lonergan said. “We can also confirm that while working this team member was wearing appropriate PPE and following strict cleanliness protocol and guidelines.”

She declined to provide more information about the employee’s role at Park Vista, but said the East Moline location has about 190 residents and about 90 staff.