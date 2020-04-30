Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Park Vista in East Moline

An employee at the Park Vista North Hill retirement home in East Moline has been quarantined for COVID-19, but no other cases have been reported there as of Thursday morning.
The staff member will not return to work until cleared by a medical professional and that, as of Thursday, there were no symptoms present among the other staff or residents that indicate the further presence of the coronavirus, Julie Lonergan, president of Park Vista Senior Housing Management, LLC, said.
“We can report that the team member had not worked for eight days prior to receiving the positive test result,” Lonergan said. “We can also confirm that while working this team member was wearing appropriate PPE and following strict cleanliness protocol and guidelines.”
She declined to provide more information about the employee’s role at Park Vista, but said the East Moline location has about 190 residents and about 90 staff.
Park Vista has been monitoring coronavirus-related developments since February and has a plan in place designed to lessen the risk to the facility, Lonergan said. That includes getting needed protective equipment and cleaning supplies, screenings of residents and staff for signs of COVID-19, restrictions to visits, and serving residents’ meals in their rooms.
“We remain optimistic that we have mitigated the spread of this virus at Park Vista,” she said.
