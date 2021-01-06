Ernst: What's happening at the U.S. Capitol is 'anarchy' and 'betrayal' of American ideals

Iowa's Senate and Congressional delegation were sheltering in place Wednesday afternoon as the U.S. Capitol went on lock down after Trump supporters broke through police barricades and made their way into the Capitol Building.
You can protest and be peaceful.— Mariannette Miller-Meeks (@RepMMM) January 6, 2021
Storming government buildings and attacking law enforcement officers is unacceptable.
My staff and me are safe and sheltering in place. https://t.co/bQRihjWaz0
An aide to Republican Iowa U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley said he could not comment on Grassley's location for security reasons, but that he was with his usual capitol police protective detail. Grassley is third in line to the president.
Grassley's Twitter account later tweeted, "Thank you for your concern. Senator Chuck Grassley is in a secure location."
Colleague Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, tweeted she and her staff were also safe, calling the spectacle and skirmishes between Trump supporters and police "anarchy."
I served in uniform to defend the right to peaceful protest.— Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) January 6, 2021
What’s happening at the Capitol right now is not peaceful nor a protest. It’s anarchy, & a betrayal of the American ideals we all hold dear.
My staff and I are safe.
Thanks to Capitol Police for your selfless work.
"I served in uniform to defend the right to peacefully protest," Ernst, the first female combat veteran to serve in the Senate, tweeted. "What's happening at the Capitol right now is not peaceful nor a protest. It's anarchy, & a betrayal of the American ideals we all hold dear."
Republican 2nd District U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks was on the House floor listening to debate on objections to the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.
Both chambers abruptly went into recess.
A mob tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and clashed with officers in riot gear. Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.
The skirmishes came just shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House on Wednesday ahead of Congress' vote.
Miller-Meeks said she and her staff were safe, who were sheltering in place and the locked the doors to her office inside the Longworth House Office Building.
"This is a sad day for all of us ... and many of us see this as a sad day in our democracy," Miller-Meeks told reporters on a Zoom call, calling the situation at the U.S. Capitol "frightening," but that people were "remaining calm, and the Capitol police have done an outstanding job."
Miller-Meeks, who wouldn't go into detail about the events at the Capitol, said she was strongly encouraging people to disperse and to peacefully protest away from the Capitol grounds, and said it is "incumbent" on Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to do the same "and to decry and denounce any violent activities that are going on on the Capitol grounds."
While "strongly in support of the Constitutional right to protest, protesting should be peaceful and should not be breaching buildings or storming the Capitol," Miller-Meeks told reporters. "People are angry. They're frustrated. They're disappointed. All of that is understandable. ... People can be engaged. They can be passionate, but should not rise to the level of destroying property" and let Congress "get back to the business of trying to resolve these very important constitutional issues."
While having concerns about how elections were conducted in some states, Miller-Meeks reiterated she will vote to accept Biden's Electoral College victory.
Miller-Meeks on Tuesday issued a statement stating: "To me the text of the Constitution is clear: states select electors, Congress does not."
Similarly, fellow Iowa U.S. Reps. Cindy Axne, Ashley Hinson and Randy Feenstra said they and their staff were all safe and sheltering in place.
In a message to the Sioux City Journal, Feenstra, a Republican in his first week representing western Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, said he was "devastated by events that are happening."
That came about an hour after Feenstra tweeted about the unrest, writing, "It's every American's right to protest peacefully. Violence is never the answer. Thank you Capitol Police for working today & every day to keep us safe. If you or someone you know are a part of the protest, please remain peaceful & ask others to do the same. The world is watching."
"We are sheltering in place, awaiting more info as we learn that protesters have breached the Capitol," Axne tweeted. "The US Capitol Police are protecting us."
Axne made a personal plea to Trump on Twitter to, "Please sir, tell them to stop."
These people are attacking Congress at the invitation of @realDonaldTrump," Axne tweeted.
My staff and I are safe.— Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) January 6, 2021
We are sheltering in place, awaiting more info as we learn that protesters have breached the Capitol.
The US Capitol Police are protecting us.
These people are attacking Congress at the invitation of @realDonaldTrump.
Please sir, tell them to stop.
Hinson, too, condemned the actions of protestors, tweeting the violence and behavior is not "who we are as a nation, & I hope we can come together to heal the divisions gripping our country right now."
No matter the circumstance, this kind of violence & behavior is unacceptable. I don’t believe this is who we are as a nation, & I hope we can come together to heal the divisions gripping our country right now. Thank you to the law enforcement officers keeping us safe. #IA01 https://t.co/wtuBj9MtKl— Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) January 6, 2021
Democrat Dave Loebsack, whom Miller-Meeks replaced in Congress with his retirement Saturday after serving seven terms representing southeast Iowa, tweeted "what is happening at the Capitol is beyond belief and utterly unacceptable in our democracy."
"This is nothing less than an attempt at mob rule," Loebsack tweeted. "President Trump needs to address this situation immediately and tell his supporters this is completely beyond the pale."
My staff and I are safe.— Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) January 6, 2021
We are sheltering in place, awaiting more info as we learn that protesters have breached the Capitol.
The US Capitol Police are protecting us.
These people are attacking Congress at the invitation of @realDonaldTrump.
Please sir, tell them to stop.
Republican Party of Iowa state chairman Jeff Kaufmann, who has been a staunch supporter of Trump throughout his presidency, tweeted his opposition to the rioting.
“We are the Party of law and order. This is NOT a peaceful protest. What is happening in Washington, D.C. is utterly unacceptable,” Kaufmann said. “I condemn any and all violence toward on our government officials and law enforcement and encourage others to do the same.”
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who also has been a steady supporter of and campaigned for Trump’s re-election, also issued a statement about Wednesday’s events.
“Standing with and praying for the brave men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police and all who have been endangered by the violence and unrest happening at our nation’s capital,” Reynolds said. “This behavior is unacceptable and not who we are as Americans.”