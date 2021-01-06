Ernst: What's happening at the U.S. Capitol is 'anarchy' and 'betrayal' of American ideals

A mob tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and clashed with officers in riot gear. Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.

The skirmishes came just shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House on Wednesday ahead of Congress' vote.

Miller-Meeks said she and her staff were safe, who were sheltering in place and the locked the doors to her office inside the Longworth House Office Building.

"This is a sad day for all of us ... and many of us see this as a sad day in our democracy," Miller-Meeks told reporters on a Zoom call, calling the situation at the U.S. Capitol "frightening," but that people were "remaining calm, and the Capitol police have done an outstanding job."

Miller-Meeks, who wouldn't go into detail about the events at the Capitol, said she was strongly encouraging people to disperse and to peacefully protest away from the Capitol grounds, and said it is "incumbent" on Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to do the same "and to decry and denounce any violent activities that are going on on the Capitol grounds."