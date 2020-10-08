Ethics complaint filed against Scott County lawmaker Ross Paustian

A Des Moines-based community action group has filed an ethics complaint against a Scott County lawmaker.

Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement Action Fund argues that Republican Iowa State Rep. Ross Paustian, a Walcott farmer, used his position as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee to block legislation that would have sought to strengthen rules overseeing livestock confinement operations while at the same time pushing support for legislation that protects factory farms, including the so-called "Ag Gag" law.

The ethics complaint alleges that because of Paustian's personal and economic interest in industrial agriculture as the owner of five factory farms and a hog producer, he "has compromised the integrity of the state legislature."

Paustian, a fifth-generation crop and livestock farmer, recently told the Quad-City Times that he is running for reelection partly to continue to use his position to block proposed moratoriums on large livestock confinements in Iowa.

