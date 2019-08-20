A euchre card game event will be 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Starlite Ballroom at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport, to raise money for the Child Abuse Council and One-Eighty.
The event called Molyneaux’s Trumps & Tricks is organized by Molyneaux Insurance to raise money for Quad-City nonprofit organizations. Since 2001, it has raised more than $270,000 for 15 groups. Each organization participates for two years before a new non-profit is introduced.
To register for the event and/or to donate, go to molyneaux.com/trumps-and-tricks-euchre-event.html.
One-Eighty is housed in the former St. Joseph's church and school in Davenport; its goal is to turn people's lives around 180 degrees.
