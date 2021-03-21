Even at 5 cents a can, millions at stake in Iowa bottle bill debate

The wholesalers have been satisfied with the status quo, “but they’ve come off that and we just started working on what do we agree on,” Epperly said. It’s too early to tell if they can agree on enough points that lawmakers will move forward.

Tim Coonan, a lobbyist who represents several long-term care facilities whose clients work at redemption centers, agree there’s more energy behind SF 470 than previous attempts.

“From the outside looking in, it looks simple,” he said, but that’s rarely the case.

More than one person used the analogy that updating the bottle bill is like a balloon — when you push on one side, you’re pushing out on the other side.

“Passing legislation is hard no matter what it is,” Epperly said. And when one group, in this case the wholesalers, are content with the status quo, “it’s tough to get to a point of agreement.”

He credits wholesalers for being at the table “and trying to put this in a place where we can stop talking about it, keep it in existence and address the funding issues.”

Wholesalers recognize that grocers and other retailers are their partners as it relates to their respective business operations, Adelman said.