Fall colors reaching optimal time for viewing

The Department of Natural Resources has released its Fall Color report for this week.
According to the report:
• Northeast Iowa: The fall colors are outstanding so far this year in the Northeast corner of Iowa. Most species are starting to turn colors at this time. The many recent clear days and cool nights are helping to produce a more vibrant show than last year. Typically drab fall color species, like walnut, hackberry, basswood and elm, are unusually bright and brilliant this year.
• North central and northwest Iowa: Much of the forest trees are still green but dappled with some color. Walnuts, cottonwoods, green ash, and basswood are yellow or partially yellow. Along the forest edges are red foliage in dogwoods and sumac. Red, orange, and purple are starting to become more prevalent in town with maples and white ashes turning color.
• Central Iowa: Colors came on strong this past week along the Highway 20 corridor with maples, ash, and hickory turning bright hues. The season may progress faster than usual and the peak may be a little earlier than normal. The oaks are mostly unchanged still, but with a lot of leaf diseases and strong winds the past 7 days, they may not be the highlight of this year’s season.
• Southeast Iowa: Black walnut, silver maple, elm, and cottonwood are showing color. Roadside are showing some purple and reds from dogwood, wild plum, and poison ivy. White ash is turning purple, sumac and some urban maple trees turning red.
• South central Iowa: Beautiful deep purple in white ash along forest edges. Also seeing bright red in sumac, ivy, and Virginia creeper in roadsides and edges. Still have nice bright yellow from walnut and other bottomland species but leaves are starting to fall in those areas. Hard maples in the urban areas are starting to show orange and red. Oaks are still mostly green. Estimated peak mid-October.
• West central and southwest Iowa: The combines are rolling and the trees are beginning to change. The last flush of prairie plants are showing yellow and purple blooms. Sumac, ivy and dogwood are colorful with purples, reds and oranges beginning to show. Walnut, cottonwood and green ash are all starting to show yellow. Most forest trees are still green.
