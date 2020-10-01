Fall colors reaching optimal time for viewing

The Department of Natural Resources has released its Fall Color report for this week.

13 Ways to See Iowa's Fall Colors

According to the report:

• Northeast Iowa: The fall colors are outstanding so far this year in the Northeast corner of Iowa. Most species are starting to turn colors at this time. The many recent clear days and cool nights are helping to produce a more vibrant show than last year. Typically drab fall color species, like walnut, hackberry, basswood and elm, are unusually bright and brilliant this year.

• North central and northwest Iowa: Much of the forest trees are still green but dappled with some color. Walnuts, cottonwoods, green ash, and basswood are yellow or partially yellow. Along the forest edges are red foliage in dogwoods and sumac. Red, orange, and purple are starting to become more prevalent in town with maples and white ashes turning color.