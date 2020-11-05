Family: Genesis sent a 97-year-old Davenport woman with COVID-19 home without notifying family. She died a few days later.

Helen Lowery's family thought she was in the hospital.

The 97-year-old's neighbor and the managers of her Davenport apartment complex also thought Lowery still was a patient at Genesis Medical Center, where she was being treated for COVID-19.

On Oct. 21, a maintenance worker was sent into what was believed to be Lowery's unoccupied eighth-floor apartment.

"He found her unconscious in her chair," said Deloris Patton, a nearly lifelong friend and next-door neighbor. "She was taken back to the hospital, put on a ventilator and died two days later.

"I don't understand why they let her out of the hospital when she still had COVID. They didn't even let the family know. No one could help her, because we didn't know she was there."

Patton thinks her friend was delivered to her apartment but never got out of her chair, because the TV never was turned on, and she didn't hear a sound through their common wall.

Michael Lowery, Helen's grandson and power of attorney over her affairs, said he spoke with hospital staff in the days before her discharge and was assured his grandmother was doing well. He made clear, he said, that someone from the family would pick her up when she was ready to go home.