After one of the wettest springs on record, the greater Quad-Cities region is now facing the opposite problem — a lack of rainfall.
Large swathes of western Illinois and eastern Iowa are officially considered “abnormally dry,” according to new data through the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
For farmers, the abnormally dry conditions are another headache in a migraine-inducing year of weather anomalies which included a flood-filled spring.
“We need a good rain,” said Tara Mayhew, a cattle farmer, and manager of the Rock Island County Farm Bureau. “It’s strange to say that after the spring we had, but it’s true.”
Parts of two dozen counties in west and central Illinois and a dozen in eastern Iowa are considered “abnormally dry,” according to the data.
Farmers expressed frustration, and also caution. Current dryness does not yet amount to a crisis or a dreaded drought.
“It’s not like if it doesn’t rain, it’s going to be an absolute disaster,” said Mike Paustian, who raises corn, soybeans, and hogs at his farm in Walcott, Iowa. “It’s not anything I’m overly concerned about unless it continues for another couple of weeks here.”
Still, dry conditions can affect a farmer’s bottom line. Their level of concern will rise as long as the rain stays away.
“Every day it goes on, you’re potentially giving up a small fraction of your final yield,” Paustian said.
The timing — months after the extra-wet spring — is particularly dangerous for corn crops, explained Jill McCrory, manager of the Mercer County Farm Bureau.
“The longer this goes, the more the stress on the corn plant and the worse the yield,” McCrory said. “When you have a really wet spring, the roots of your plants don’t go as far down in the soil. They don’t need to; they can get all the moisture they need to grow higher in the soil.
“Later in the growing season, if that root structure isn’t as far down as you’d like it, that corn plant can dry up...It definitely has farmers concerned,” McCrory added.
The “abnormally dry” designation is the first rung on the drought classification system, a designation worse than “none” and better than “moderate drought.”
The initial “abnormally dry” stage is characterized by short-term dryness slowing planting, growth of crops or pastures, according to the Drought Monitor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“It would be worse if it were blazing hot,” Paustian said. “It’s good that we’re as cool as we are. That mitigates some of the stress.”
Yields might be affected, but it’s too early to know precisely — especially if the dryness persists.
“This is the height of the growing season out in the fields,” McCrory said. “Without that rain, it really lowers your potential yield production.”
Megan Dwyer, a farmer outside Geneseo, said that farmers are “getting hurt in a lot of ways.” Because of the wet conditions in the spring, about 15% of the acreage on her own family farm was not planted, Dwyer said.
To salvage those acres, cover crops were planted. But the dry spell has threatened even those crops, imperiling her “Plan C or even Plan D,” as she said.
“Usually if you have drought or flooding, it’s contained to an area,” Dwyer said. “But this is so widespread and hasn’t stopped.”
The dry spell continues what Mayhew diplomatically described as a "very interesting year" for agriculture.
How will that year-end? Nobody's sure.
"We won’t know about yields until we get into harvests,” Mayhew said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.