As part of a national initiative, Milestones Area Agency on Aging will begin distributing vouchers beginning June 3 to low- and moderate-income seniors for use at approved local farmers markets. Distribution dates and times vary.
All eligible Iowans must be age 60 on the day vouchers are picked up and meet the income guidelines. Milestones is the distribution agency for seniors living in Appanoose, Clinton, Davis, Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren, Wapello and Wayne counties.
Annual income requirements are $23,107 or below for a single person and $31,284 or below for a married couple. Both spouses may receive checks if each person is 60 and older. Recipients must sign a statement of eligibility that includes their name, address, phone number and the last four digits of their Social Security number.
Recipients are awarded 10 $3 checks valued at $30. The checks can be used June through October for fresh, unprepared, locally grown fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey at participating farmers market vendors. Checks cannot be used for baked goods, eggs, jelly and meat.
Checks can be picked up in these Muscatine county locations:
- Hershey Manor, 1810 Mulberry, June 10, from 10-11 a.m.
- Muscatine Towers, 106 E. 6th St., June 12 from 10-11 a.m.
- Musserville Church, 1001 Oregon St., June 18 from 11 a.m. to noon
- Diversity Center Office, 1514 Isette Ave., June 6, 11, 20 and 25 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Milestones Area Agency on Aging Office at Clark House on 117 W. 3rd St., June 4, 13, 18, 27 from 12:30–1:30 p.m.
For more details and other locations call Milestones at 1-855-410-6222 or visit the website at www.milestonesaaa.org
