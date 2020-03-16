'Fear of unknown' confronts Quad-Cities service industry as COVID-19 pandemic spreads

Revel, 31, planned to work a shift at Bent River in Moline Monday night, then go on a hiatus.

“I think there’s fear of the unknown because this is not something that we’ve been through, our parents have lived through, or our grandparents have lived through. It’s older than that since the last time something of this magnitude went down,” Revel said.

“I think the lack of preparedness for this situation is what’s catching everyone off guard. I’ve seen a lot of tears, and a lot of people saying, ‘I haven’t had a vacation in forever; this is going to be awesome.’ It’s truly been all across the board.”

Part of that is because service-industry workers aren’t known to be good with money, Revel said, often relying on being able to make back money lost one day with another work shift the next day.

Revel is a manager for Bent River, but spoke to the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus on her own behalf. She said Bent River owners likely will make a statement about their operations in the coming days.

Revel said she began to notice late last week that coronavirus was becoming more of a concern as high-profile local events began to be canceled.