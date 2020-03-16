'Fear of unknown' confronts Quad-Cities service industry as COVID-19 pandemic spreads

Jennifer Mathes was fielding calls every couple minutes Monday afternoon while also trying to keep up with breaking news bulletins that could affect her businesses.
“I went to sleep dealing with it. I woke up dealing with it," she said of the spreading COVID-19 disease.
Mathes, 38, is the general manager of Backyard Bowl and Abides Bar and Grill in Milan, as well as Big Swing Brewing Co. in The District of Rock Island. She is just one of many people who were left scrambling after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday ordered bars and restaurants to close at 9 p.m. Monday until at least March 30.
That is part of an effort to slow the spreading COVID-19, or new coronavirus, that last week was labeled a pandemic.
“We’re a small business. We have less than 20 employees at Big Swing, and how are those employees going to survive and pay bills? ... Some of these people aren’t going to be able to come back from being unemployed for a couple weeks,” Mathes said.
“Ultimately, I need to find resources for my employees so that they can get through. ... They pay their bills off their tips,” she said.
Lisa Revel, a manager at Bent River Brewing Company, has been a bartender and a manager for several years now, but starting Tuesday, she will get a vacation.
Revel, 31, planned to work a shift at Bent River in Moline Monday night, then go on a hiatus.
“I think there’s fear of the unknown because this is not something that we’ve been through, our parents have lived through, or our grandparents have lived through. It’s older than that since the last time something of this magnitude went down,” Revel said.
“I think the lack of preparedness for this situation is what’s catching everyone off guard. I’ve seen a lot of tears, and a lot of people saying, ‘I haven’t had a vacation in forever; this is going to be awesome.’ It’s truly been all across the board.”
Part of that is because service-industry workers aren’t known to be good with money, Revel said, often relying on being able to make back money lost one day with another work shift the next day.
Revel is a manager for Bent River, but spoke to the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus on her own behalf. She said Bent River owners likely will make a statement about their operations in the coming days.
Revel said she began to notice late last week that coronavirus was becoming more of a concern as high-profile local events began to be canceled.
“Part of the service industry is entertaining people and fostering a happy, healthy environment, and when you can feel the general public, that dynamic, start shifting, then you know something is wrong with the masses,” she said.
“Despite the circumstances, I still feel that the people who were out (last weekend) were in good spirits. I personally decided to stay home and celebrate with friends because it’s disheartening to get that kind of news that it’s not going to be big and ‘Oh, I’ve got a day off.’ This is the first time I’ve gotten a day off in a hot minute.”
Instead of idling for 14 days, Revel is going back to Galesburg, where she previously lived and worked, to help a friend who's working to get meals to schoolchildren.
“It’s really awesome to see people coming together as a community. Even though we have to keep a distance, in our hearts we’re staying close,” she said.
Mathes said the current virus pandemic is worse than the Great Recession.
“We didn’t shut down. There was still work. I think now there’s a lot of health concerns that we didn’t have 12 years ago,” she said.
“It’s scary. It’s really scary right now. You want to be here for your customers and your employees, but you don’t want anyone to get sick.”
A group of four older adults were bowling at Mathes' business Monday, just as they do every week. The four met while working out at the Rock Island Fitness Center.
“I’m concerned, but what are you going to do? Keep going,” said Pete Rohwer, 76, Moline.
Tom Pearson, 70, Milan, was taking some friendly jokes about using a personalized ball while bowling Monday.
“I won twice. I normally don’t, but it’s my lucky day. Maybe we can get through this coronavirus and keep that luck going, and you can quote me on that,” Pearson said.