Feeling blue? There are ways to boost mental health amid the pandemic

Since May of this year, we have seen an increase in the demand for mental health service, he said.

“I think people tried so hard to stay isolated and do the right thing by COVID-19 to try and not spread the virus. But there was so much build-up in addition to all the stress on people. There have been financial challenges. People have lost their employment. They have been more socially isolated. All those things contribute to the perfect storm for things not going so well for our wellness and mental health."

There are many ways to fight the blues.

“Exercise is extremely important,” Lilly said. “Studies show that 30 minutes of low to moderate exercise help boost our mood and our serotonin levels as well. It helps boost our mood and helps us feel better and helps with our total wellness”

But any change in season can present challenges, he said. For the workers at Vera French, spring can sometimes be the busiest season, Beenk said, largely because people battled through the winter and now see that they must get help.

