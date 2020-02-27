Fewer young eagles along the Mississippi: A blip, or cause for concern?

The highest percentage of immature birds in recent counts was 45.8 percent in 2006, he said.

McKay counts eagles on an 81.5 mile-stretch of the Mississippi River from Clinton, Iowa, to Keithsburg, Illinois, and along a one-mile stretch at the confluence of the Mississippi and Rock rivers. His count was made Jan. 12-14.

Other people make counts along other routes across the country; all counts are done during the first two weeks of January.

In Iowa, the results are turned into the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which did not see the same drop McKay did.

"We did not see the same trend," DNR representative Stephanie Shepherd said. "The numbers (of immature birds) were not significantly down. They were bouncing around right around 30 percent."

In Illinois, the results are turned into the Illinois Audubon Society, but the numbers have not yet been compiled, Jo Skoglund, of the society, said.

The bald eagle is a once-endangered species that has made such a strong recovery from its low point in 1963 that it was "delisted" as a federally endangered and threatened species in 2007.